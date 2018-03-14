European Economics Preview: Eurozone Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production from euro area and consumer prices from Germany are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's final inflation data. Inflation is seen at 1.4 percent in February, unchanged from flash estimate. Consumer price data is also due from Finland.

At 4.00 am ET, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is set to speak in Frankfurt.

In the meantime, Spain's INE releases retail sales for January. Economists forecast sales to climb 2.4 percent on year, faster than the 1.2 percent rise seen in December.

Half an hour later, Sweden consumer price figures are due. Inflation is seen unchanged at 1.6 percent in February.

At 4.55 am ET, Iceland's central bank is set to announce its interest rate decision.

At 5.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases retail sales data for January. Sales had decreased 0.3 percent on month in December.

At 6.00 am ET, Eurozone industrial output data is due. Economists forecast output to fall 0.4 percent on month in January, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in December.

