India's Wholesale Price Inflation Slows For Third Month

India's wholesale price inflation eased further in February to the weakest level in seven months, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed Wednesday.

Wholesale prices climbed 2.48 percent year-over-year in February, slower than January's 2.84 percent rise. That was almost in line with 2.50 percent increase expected by economists.

Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 2.30 percent compared to a build up rate of 4.92 percent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Annual growth in food article prices eased notably to 0.88 percent from 3.0 percent in January. Prices of primary articles also registered a moderate increase of 0.79 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices showed no variations in February.

Data released on Monday showed that consumer price inflation slowed to 4.4 percent in February from 5.07 percent in January

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.