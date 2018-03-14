Finland Inflation Eases In February

Finland's consumer price inflation moderated in February after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 0.6 percent year-over-year in February, slower than January's 0.8 percent increase. The measure has been rising since April 2016.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.3 percent annually in February and utility costs went up by 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.3 percent from January, when it dropped by 0.3 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, increased 0.6 percent yearly in February and it rose 0.5 percent from the preceding month.

