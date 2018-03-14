Hungary Jan Industrial Production Growth Unrevised

Hungary's industrial production growth accelerated as initially estimated in January, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.

The volume of industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 6.7 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 5.0 percent rise in December.

That was in line with the flash data published on March 7.

Month-on-month, industrial production advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.5 percent from December, when it rose by 1.1 percent. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.