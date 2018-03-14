logo
European Economic News
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Italy Retail Sales Fall For Second Month

Italy's retail sales declined for the second straight month in January, preliminary data from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.

The value of retail sales fell 0.5 percent month-over-month in January, slower than the 0.9 percent drop in December.

Sales of non-food products declined 0.7 percent over the month, while those of food products showed no variations.

On a yearly basis, retail sales decreased 0.8 percent in January after a 0.2 percent fall in the preceding month.

In volume terms, retail sales slid 0.7 percent monthly and by 1.9 percent yearly in January.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap