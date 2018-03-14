Italy Retail Sales Fall For Second Month

Italy's retail sales declined for the second straight month in January, preliminary data from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.

The value of retail sales fell 0.5 percent month-over-month in January, slower than the 0.9 percent drop in December.

Sales of non-food products declined 0.7 percent over the month, while those of food products showed no variations.

On a yearly basis, retail sales decreased 0.8 percent in January after a 0.2 percent fall in the preceding month.

In volume terms, retail sales slid 0.7 percent monthly and by 1.9 percent yearly in January.

