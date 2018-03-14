Spain's Retail Sales Growth Accelerates In January

Spain's retail sales grew at a faster pace in January, the statistical office INE revealed Wednesday.

Retail sales grew by seasonally and working-day adjusted 2.2 percent annually, following December's revised 0.6 percent expansion.

Likewise, on an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth more than doubled to 2.5 percent from 1.1 percent a month ago.

Month-on-month, retail sales grew 0.3 percent, in contrast to a 0.6 percent drop in December.

Food sales grew 0.2 percent and non-food product sales advanced 0.8 percent in January.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.