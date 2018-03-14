Spain's Retail Sales Growth Accelerates In January

Spain's retail sales grew at a faster pace in January, the statistical office INE revealed Wednesday.
Retail sales grew by seasonally and working-day adjusted 2.2 percent annually, following December's revised 0.6 percent expansion.
Likewise, on an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth more than doubled to 2.5 percent from 1.1 percent a month ago.
Month-on-month, retail sales grew 0.3 percent, in contrast to a 0.6 percent drop in December.
Food sales grew 0.2 percent and non-food product sales advanced 0.8 percent in January.
