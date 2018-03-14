logo
Sweden Inflation Remains Stable As Expected

Sweden's consumer price inflation held steady in February, in line with expectations, data from Statistics Sweden showed Wednesday.

Consumer prices climbed 1.6 percent year-over-year in February, the same rate of increase as in January.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent from January, when it dropped by 0.8 percent.

The inflation rate according to the CPI with a fixed interest rate was 1.7 percent in February, unchanged from January. The figure also matched consensus estimate.

Month-on-month, CPIF increased 0.7 percent in February, reversing 0.9 percent fall in the previous month.

