Sweden Inflation Remains Stable As Expected

Sweden's consumer price inflation held steady in February, in line with expectations, data from Statistics Sweden showed Wednesday.

Consumer prices climbed 1.6 percent year-over-year in February, the same rate of increase as in January.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent from January, when it dropped by 0.8 percent.

The inflation rate according to the CPI with a fixed interest rate was 1.7 percent in February, unchanged from January. The figure also matched consensus estimate.

Month-on-month, CPIF increased 0.7 percent in February, reversing 0.9 percent fall in the previous month.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

