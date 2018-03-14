Google To Ban Ads For Cryptocurrency, ICOs, Beginning June

Google said it will ban advertisements promoting cryptocurrencies and related content including initial coin offerings or ICOs from June, as part of its policy to restrict the marketing of high-risk financial products.

Following the news, Bitcoin, the major cryptocurrency by market value, fell below $9,000. Bitcoin was trading at $8,795, down 4.3 percent over the last 24 hours. Ethereum, the second biggest cryprocurrency, was 5 percent lower at $664.71; and Ripple was down 4 percent at $0.76.

In a blogpost, the search engine giant, which generates majority of revenues from ads, said it will stop ads for cryptocurrencies and related content including initial coin offerings or ICOs, cryptocurrency exchanges, cryptocurrency wallets, and cryptocurrency trading advice, among others.

In late January, social media giant Facebook Inc. had taken a similar stand, banning all adverts promoting cryptocurrencies. Facebook's announcement was after the significant growth in adverts for cryptocurrency-related investments. Many of these adverts were feared to be scams. Misleading or deceptive ads have no place on Facebook, the company then said.

In its post, Google said it will certify the advertisers before they can advertise through AdWords. Certification is only available in certain countries. Advertisers can request certification with Google from March.

Google is also restricting ads for financial products including binary options and synonymous products.

In 2017, Google reportedly removed more than 3.2 billion malicious, deceptive and controversial ads advertisements from the web.

Google in 2017 had generated $95.4 billion in ad revenue, up 20 percent from 2016. Its parent company Alphabet makes roughly 84 percent of its total revenue from advertising.

