Bulgaria Inflation Accelerates In February

Bulgaria's consumer price inflation accelerated in February after easing in the previous month, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.

Inflation rose to 2.0 percent in February from 1.8 percent in January. Consumer prices have been rising since December 2016.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.0 percent annually in February and utility costs climbed by 4.8 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a stable pace of 0.3 percent in February.

The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, increased 1.5 percent annually and by 0.2 percent monthly in February.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.