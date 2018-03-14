logo
Slovakia Inflation Eases In February

Slovakia's consumer price inflation eased in February after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Wednesday.

Consumer prices increased 2.1 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 2.4 percent increase in January. The measure has been rising since December 2016.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent from January, when it rose by 0.8 percent.

