Walmart Same-day Grocery Delivery To 100 Cities

Retail giant Walmart will be expanding doorstep delivery of groceries to more than 100 cities in the U.S. by December. This service is already available in Dallas, Phoenix, Denver, San Jose, Orlando, and Tampa.

The new locations of delivery will be revealed over the next few weeks. The company said it plans to deliver as soon as the same day. One can place orders on the website or the Walmart grocery app.

Walmart is also offering "Grocery Hero" whereby customers can order online and pick up from the store, even without coming out of the car. This service is currently available in 1200 stores, and will be expanded to another 1000 stores by this year.

For online orders, customers need to pay an additional $9.95 and the order should be of $30 minimum. No subscription or price markups are required. The first order from a customer would be absolutely free of charges and will carry a promo code FRESHCAR.

by RTT Staff Writer

