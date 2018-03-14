Illinois Colleges Now Teach Blockchain, Cryptocurrency

With crypto frenzy gripping the world and the United States, lessons on digital currency and its underlying are reportedly being introduced in university classrooms around Illinois.

Some professors in the region are including the new subject into their lesson plans, while some schools are adding entire bitcoin and blockchain classes to their course lists.

DePaul University Assistant -Professor Lamont Black told the Chicago Tribune students at DePaul's Driehaus College of Business are interested to learn about a major part of the of the future, bitcoin.

Blockchain technology has become part of the curriculum not only due to its application in crypto trading, but also because of the added advantage that it can be applied to many fields, and many parties - from lone coders to financial institutions.

The Daily quoted Sarit Markovich, an associate professor at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, as saying that more than half of her students who were interested in typical traditional banking are now eager to learn more about financial technology.

She hopes to offer students in the Master of Business Administration program a coarse focused entirely on blockchain and cryptocurrency next academic year.

It has also been reported that Illinois Institute of Technology is set to offer its first class on blockchain this summer.

Interest on the topic is surging also among students in University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the report says.

Although the word's most popular cryptocurrency plunged from its peak of $19,500 in December to below $6,000 last month, public interest has lingered.

The launch of bitcoin future trading in American exchanges provided the cryptocurrency with a greater level of credibility in the financial world.

Though many experts continue to send increased warnings of a price bubble in what not everyone agrees is an asset, it's becoming clear that knowledge of cryptocurrency and blockchain, the technology underlying digital currencies, could be vital for students' future careers.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News