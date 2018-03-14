Stocks Firmly Negative In Mid-Day Trading - U.S. Commentary

Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, stocks have moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. With the downward move, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is pulling back further off the record closing high set on Monday.

Currently, the Dow is down 266.10 points or 1.1 percent at 24,740.93, the Nasdaq is down 27.58 points or 0.4 percent at 7,483.44 and the S&P 500 is down 13.08 points or 0.5 percent at 2,752.23.

The weakness on Wall Street comes following the release of a report from the Commerce Department showing an unexpected decrease in retail sales in the month of February.

The Commerce Department said retail sales edged down by 0.1 percent in February, matching the revised downtick seen in January.

Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.3 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed producer prices rose by 0.2 percent in February, matching economist estimates.

Excluding food and energy prices, producer prices also edged up by 0.2 percent, also in line with the expectations of economists.

Telecom, housing and banking stocks are turning in some of the market's worst performances on the day, contributing to the weakness by the broader .

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.9 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is just below the unchanged line, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have shown a strong upward move following the disappointing retail sales data. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note auction, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 4.2 basis points at 2.806 percent.

