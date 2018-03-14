ARGENTINA: Meeting With U.S. On Duties Had 'good Climate Of Dialogue'

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentinean officials met with their U.S. counterparts Tuesday in Washington to request an exemption from steel (25%) and aluminum (10%) duties imposed by the Donald Trump administration, and considered that the meeting had "a good climate of dialogue."

At the meeting, the Argentinean officials received an in-depth explanation on the system envisaged by the United States and would be able to "add new elements to the arguments presented to request exclusion from the duties."

Among the arguments, the Argentinean officials said that the share of domestic sales in the North American market is low. In effect, the country's exports represent 0.6% of the steel and 2.3% of the aluminum imported by the U.S.

"The national government will carry out all necessary efforts so that exports of steel and aluminum to the United States are exempt from that measures, and thus take care of employment in Argentina," the Ministry of Production said in a statement.

