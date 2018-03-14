New Zealand GDP Gains 0.6 Percent In Q4

New Zealand's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That missed expectations for an increase of 0.8 percent but was unchanged from the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, GDP was up 2.9 percent. That also missed forecasts for 3.1 percent, although it was up from 2.7 percent in the third quarter.

by RTT Staff Writer

