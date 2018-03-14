BRAZIL: Lower Taxes Are Contingent On Lower Public Expenses, Says FinMin

(Agencia CMA Latam) - A tax reduction in Brazil would only be possible after a decrease in public expenditures, said the country's Finance Minister, Henrique Meirelles, in his Twitter account.

According to him, the government limited the growth rate of public expenses to the previous year's inflation by introducing a spending ceiling. He also mentioned that the pension reform and other measures awaiting Congressional approval are one way to cut expenses and reduce taxes.

Regarding the presidential election, Meirelles again stated that he would decide on his candidacy only in early April. He added that his potential proposals would be creating jobs, keeping inflation low and optimize public resources allocation to "ensure better , better education, more safety and better transportation and infrastructure."

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.