ARGENTINA: Monthly Inflation Rises To 2.4% In February, From 1.8% In January

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentina's Consumer Price Index rose 2.4% in February from a month before, after increasing 1.8% in January, said the country's statistics office. On an annual basis, consumer price inflation in Argentina reached 25.4% over February 2016.

The reading came above the market expectations (+2.1% on the month) and well above the Argentinean central bank target for 2018, of 15%.

The main influence on February's inflation in Argentina was communication (+9.1%), transportation (+4.5%) and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (+3.8%).

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.