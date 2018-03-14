BRAZIL: Stocks End Lower As Fears Of U.S. Protectionism Rise

(Agencia CMA Latam) - After rising at the start of Wednesday's session, the Ibovespa lost strength and closed lower for the second consecutive day with a 0.39% decrease to 86,050.96 points. The Brazilian benchmark stock market index mirrored the global fears of new protectionist stances by Donald Trump's administration, now towards China.

"We are tracking the moves abroad and the whole world is looking forward to knowing how the duties that the United States are imposing on steel and aluminum imports will be implemented. A country of that size could not act in this way, but many Americans support these measures," said Toro Radar analyst Thiago Tavares Silva.

Last week, Trump announced duties on steel and aluminum imports but said that affected countries could bargain directly with Washington an exemption from the tariffs. But White House statements about reducing the U.S. trade deficit with China worried investors.

There are fears that China may also impose barriers to U.S. products, which would have repercussions around the world. A White House spokeswoman confirmed earlier that the country plans to reduce the Chinese trade surplus with the United States by around US$ 100 billion.

Eletrobras shares were a negative highlight in the Brazilian stock market (ELET3 -6.86%, ELET6 -7.36%), with investors distrusting the government's ability to advance with the company's privatization.

Meanwhile, the shares of Suzano (+5.49%) and Fibria (+3.64%) had the highest increase of the index, still reflecting rumors about the possible sale of Fibria. Also helping to prevent a larger drop in the Ibovespa, the shares of Vale (+1.12%) and Petrobras (+1.22%) also rose.

In the foreign exchange market, on another day of volatility and anchored by foreign , the locally traded U.S. dollar closed down (-0.06%), quoted at R$ 3.261. The backdrop came from the outside, amid investor caution with Trump's protectionist policies, which creates rumors of new trade barriers by Washington.

For Thursday, Petrobras' quarterly results should be disclosed, and a survey conducted by Agência CMA predicts a net profit of R$ 662 million, down 73.52% over the fourth quarter of 2016.

For the analyst of Toro Radar, the balance of the company has the potential to affect the Ibovespa if it comes below the expected by the market. Also, he expects the index to continue to closely track the U.S. as investors await the Federal Reserve Bank monetary policy decision in the meeting scheduled for the next week.

