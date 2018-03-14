COLOMBIA: Colcap Falls 0.26% As Cemex Shares Drop On U.S. Investigation

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, fell 0.26% to 1,463.78 points Wednesday, dragged down by the drop in Cemex Latam's stock.

The company's shares fell 1.77% after reporting that the U.S. Department of Justice issued an information request regarding its operations in Colombia and other jurisdictions to determine whether Cemex violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act during the construction of a plant in Maceo in Colombia.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed at 2,843 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.38% fall, as the price of oil rose abroad. Analysts at Global Securities noted that U.S. crude inventories increased way below market expectations.

Meanwhile, according to Global Securities analysts, investors are waiting for the next meeting of the central bank on March 20, in which is speculated that the entity will lower interest rates by 25 basis points.

by Agencia CMA Latam

