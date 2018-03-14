ARGENTINA: Merval Falls 0.47% Tracking U.S. Stock Markets

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, fell 0.47% to 32,824.48 points Wednesday, in line with the negative performance of the U.S. stock .

"With the current level of , it is very likely that the local market will continue to operate in the current range," said Eduardo Fernández, an analyst at Rava Bursátil. "Large investors remain very cautious when it comes to taking on larger positions in risk assets."

The shares of San Miguel (-4.55%), Agrometal (-3.62%), and Petrolera Pampa (-1.34%) fell, while Banco Francés (+2.10%) and Telecom (+1.33%) closed higher.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed the day with a subtle rise of 0.09%, quoted at 20.24 Argentinean pesos, without the intervention of the Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA), which Tuesday announced the maintenance of the monetary policy rate at 27.25%.

According to Gustavo Quintana, an analyst at PR Corredores, "without official participation [of the BCRA], the greenback traded somewhat in a range."

by Agencia CMA Latam

