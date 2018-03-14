Data Wrecks EARS, NTLA's Q4 Results Miss Expectations, SNSS On Watch

The following are some of the stocks that lost the largest percentage in price today in the pharma/biotech sector.

1. Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS)

Lost 93.45% to close Wednesday's (Mar.14) trading at $1.65.

News: The Company's phase III trial of Keyzilen (AM-101) for acute inner ear tinnitus in Europe, dubbed TACTT3 trial, did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint.

2. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)

Lost 15.67% to close Wednesday's trading at $3.58.

News: No news

Clinical trials & Near-term Catalysts:

A Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of SNS-062 in adults with relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and other B-cell malignancies is underway. Interim data from this trial is expected in 2Q 2018.

3. Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)

Lost 14.58% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.23.

News: The Company announced 2017 financial results, and provided an outlook for its pulmonary disease development pipeline.

Revenue for 2017 was $0.3 million compared to $0.8 million for 2016. The decrease was the result of the conclusion of the clinical study funded under collaboration agreement with Mylan in 2016, partially offset by the revenue from the CFFT award in 2017.

The Company ended 2017 with cash of $3.6 million.

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

A Phase 1/1b study of Pulmazole targeting fungal infections for severe asthma and cystic fibrosis patients is underway. Results from this study are expected mid-2018.

A Phase 2a study of Pulmazole expected to begin in Q4-2018.

4. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX)

Lost 14.22% to close Wednesday's trading at $3.80.

News: The Company announced its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results.

The fourth quarter of 2017 net loss was $15.6 million or $0.37 per share compared to a net loss of $23.3 million or $0.64 diluted loss per share for the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2016.

Aratana reported $10.4 million in net revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 compared to $292 thousand in net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016, which were primarily related to NOCITA product sales.

The Company ended the year 2017 with cash of approximately $68.0 million. In January 2018, Aratana received net proceeds from its at-the-market sales agreement of approximately $11.7 million.

5. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)

Lost 13.28% to close Wednesday's trading at $28.81.

News: The Company's Q4 financial results fell short of analysts' expectations.

Net loss for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, widened to $23.96 million or $0.61 per share on collaboration revenue of $6.66 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the Company to incur a loss of $0.44 per share on revenue of $8.8 million.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company reported a net loss of $10.56 million or $0.31 per share and collaboration revenue of $5.67 million.

6. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)

Lost 11.71% to close Wednesday's trading at $25.02.

News: No news

Recent events:

-- The Company went public on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on December 7, 2017, offering its shares at a price of $24.00 each.

-- On January 2, 2018, Jefferies initiated coverage on Odonate with a Buy rating and a price target of $40.

-- The Company announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017, on Feb.14, 2018. As of December 31, 2017, Odonate had $198.1 million in cash.

According to a SEC filing made on MAR.2, 2018, Tang Kevin, the Chairman and CEO of the Company, acquired 14,050 shares at an average price of $27.46 each.

Clinical Trial:

-- A phase III study of Tesetaxel in patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, dubbed CONTESSA, was initiated on December 28, 2017.

