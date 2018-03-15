Malaysia Unemployment Rate Rises In January

Malaysia's unemployment rate increased slightly at the start of the year, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Thursday.

The jobless rate edged up to 3.4 percent in January from 3.3 percent in December.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent.

The number of unemployed people rose to 516,500 in January from 505,800 in the previous month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 514,100.

The labor force participation rate came in at 68.2 percent in January, up from 68.1 percent in the prior month.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

