Europe's New Car Registrations Rise At Slower Pace

Europe's new car registrations grew at a slower pace in February, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association reported Thursday.

Passenger car market grew 4.3 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 7.1 percent increase registered in January.

All major EU posted growth except the United Kingdom and Italy. Car sales in Spain posted a double-digit growth of 13 percent, followed by Germany with 7.4 percent increase and France's growth at 4.3 percent.

In the UK, car sales dropped for the 11th consecutive month in February. Registrations were down 2.8 percent. Italy's car market contracted 1.4 percent.

From January to February, demand for new cars increased by 5.8 percent in the EU, counting 2.37 million units in total.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.