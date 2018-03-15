European Markets Look Set For Sluggish Start

European look set to open lower on Thursday, tracking overnight decline on Wall Street amid speculation about interest rate hike and on rising concerns about an imminent trade war.

Cues from Asia are also not any positive as most of the markets in the region are trading lower.

Investors are likely to track regional economic data for some direction.

Investors will be looking ahead to some economic data from the Eurozone. The Swiss National Bank, which will announce its monetary policy today, is widely expected to hold its negative interest rate.

Data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association on Europe's new car registrations for February will be out before major European markets open for trading today.

France's Insee will release final consumer prices for February. Inflation may have slowed to 1.2 percent in February, from 1.3 percent in the preceding month.

The Swiss National Bank is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision during the day. The bank is widely expected to keep the rate on sight deposits at the SNB at -0.75 percent and the target ranges for the three-month Libor between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent.

Employment data from Turkey and Sweden, Norway's foreign trade data, Producer and import prices data from Switzerland nd industrial production data from the Czech Republic are also due today.

On Wednesday, European markets had ended on a mixed note. Among major markets in the zone, the U.K. and the French markets ended lower with their benchmark indices FTSE and CAC 40 declining 0.09 percent and 0.18 percent, respectively. Germany's DAX index edged up by 0.14 percent.

