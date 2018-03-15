French Inflation Slows As Estimated In February

France's consumer price inflation eased slightly as initially estimated in February, latest figures from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 1.2 percent in February from 1.3 percent in the previous month. The rate was forecast to rise to 1.4 percent.

Core inflation decelerated to 0.8 percent from 0.9 percent in January.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged after falling 0.1 percent in January.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices advanced 1.3 percent after gaining 1.5 percent in January.

Compared with the provisional estimates published on February 28, the month-on-month and the year-on-year changes in the CPI and the HICP were confirmed.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.