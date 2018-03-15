Asian Markets End Lower On Trade War Worries

Asian ended mostly lower on Thursday, amid lingering concerns over trade war after the White House said the Donal Trump administration wanted China to reduce its trade surplus with the U.S. by $100 billion.

The overnight negative close on Wall Street and lack of positive news from the Asian region too contributed to the mostly weak and sluggish trend in most of the markets in Asia.

The Australian market ended marginally down. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index declined 14.50 points or 0.24 percent to 5920.80. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 15 points or 0.25 percent at 6027,60.

Whitehaven Coal, Beach Energy, IPH, Caltex Australia and Infigen Energy declined by 1.6 to 3 percent.

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank, Bank of Queensland, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking Group and Commonwealth Bank of Australia ended lower by 1 to 1.5 percent.

Syrah Resources zoomed 6.7 percent. Pilbara Resources ended nearly 5 percent up. Super Retail Corp, Myer Holdings, Sandfire Resources, Premier Investments, Rio Tinto, Saracen Mineral Holdings, Oz Minerals, Seven West Media, Amcor, Nine Entertainment, Healthscope, Qantas Airways, Brambles and Aristocrat Leisure gained 1 to 3 percent.

In Tokyo, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 ended up 26.66 points or 0.12 percent at 21,803.95.

Marui Group Co shares climbed up 7.4 percent. Tokai Carbon gained 4.2 percent, TDK Corp added 3.7 percent and Daiwa House Industry gained 2.5 percent.

Osaka Gas, Trend Micro, FamilyMart UNY Holdings, Tokyo Tatemono and Nissan Chemicals also ended notably higher.

NTN Corp., Hitachi Construction Machinery, JTEKT Corp., Mitsui Engineering, IHI Corp., Sumitomo Osaka Corp., Taisei and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma declined 1.7 to 3.2 percent.

Shanghai's benchmark ended flat at 3,291.11, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.42 percent to 31,567.50 and South Korea's KOSPI edged up 6.30 points or 0.25 percent to 2,492.38. Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore ended lower.

