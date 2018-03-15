CAC Modestly Higher Amid Cautious Trades

The French stock market is modestly higher Thursday morning, with investors making some selective purchases despite somewhat weak global cues.

Concerns over the impact of a likely trade war if the U.S. decided to go ahead with its plans of imposing tariffs on Chinese imports rendered most of the in the Asian region weak today, and the mood in Europe too was expected to be a bit negative.

However, with the German and the U.K. markets moving up, the French market is also trending higher in opening trades.

The benchmark CAC 40 is up 31.14 points or 0.6 percent at 5,264.50. On Wednesday, the index ended lower by about 0.18 percent.

Societe Generale shares are down 2.4 percent after the bank announced the unexpected departure of deputy chief executive Didier Valet.

But then, the stock is just among the few from the CAC 40 index to trade in negative territory at present.

Shares of Bouygues, the media and construction company is up nearly 2 percent. Airbus Group, Vivendi, Valeo, ST Microelectronics, Atos, Safran, Sanofi, Vinci and Cap Gemini are gaining 1 to 1.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the market is looking ahead to the data from Insee on final consumer prices for February. It is expected that inflation may have slowed to 1.2 percent in February, from 1.3 percent in the preceding month.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis