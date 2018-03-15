Playboy To Launch Online Payment Wallet To Support Cryptocurrencies

Adult company Playboy Enterprises, Inc. announced that it is developing an online payment wallet to support certain cryptocurrencies across its online media, digital and casual gaming businesses. The new digital wallet is expected to be available before the end of the year.

The company is joining with Vice Industry Token, Inc., a decentralized blockchain platform and cryptographic token, for the initiative.

Playboy, which owns Playboy magazine, said the first media platform to feature the new digital wallet will be Playboy.TV. The digital wallet will enable the online platform to accept Vice Industry Token or VIT, among other leading digital currency tokens, for access to the brand's exclusive content.

By integrating with VIT, visitors will be able to pay and earn tokens to view Playboy.TV's original content, as well as comment on and vote for content.

VIT, which was launched earlier this year, rewards viewers just for watching content. It is currently in the midst of a crowd sale which ends on March 20.

The company also plans to integrate cryptocurrency to its casual gaming, augmented reality or AR and virtual reality or VR initiatives in the future.

Reena Patel, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Operations for Playboy, said, "As the popularity of alternative payment methods continues to grow around the world, along with the reach Playboy's digital platforms, we felt it was important to give our 100 million monthly consumers increased payment flexibility."

VIT, a subsidiary of Tokken MS, allows producers to more efficiently monetize their content by rewarding viewers just for watching content.

