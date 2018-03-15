Czech Industrial Production Growth Accelerates As Expected

Czech industrial production growth accelerated in January, in line with expectations, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Thursday.

Industrial production climbed an unadjusted 5.5 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 2.7 percent rise in December.

Among sectors, manufacturing output surged 9.6 percent annually in January, while mining and quarrying output declined by 4.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in January.

Another report from the statistical office showed that construction output jumped 33.6 percent yearly in January, reversing a 1.1 percent fall in December. Month-on-month, construction output gained 0.8 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

