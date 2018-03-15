Denmark PPI Inflation Slows In February

Denmark's producer price inflation eased in February after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.

The producer price index climbed 1.1 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 1.4 percent increase in January. The measure has been rising since November 2016.

Domestic market prices grew 1.3 percent annually in February and foreign market prices went up by 0.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices remained flat in February, following a 0.7 percent rise in the prior month.

