Wall Street Poised To Open Broadly Positive

Labor Department's Jobless Claims, Philadelphia's Business Outlook Survey for February are awaited by investors on Thursday. Earlier signs from U.S. Futures Index suggest that wall Street might open broadly up.

Asian shares finished broadly up, while European shares are trading on a positive mood.

The market is keenly watching the geo-political developments.

As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 36.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 0.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were loosing 2.25 points.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday/ The Dow rose lost 248.91 points or 1.00 percent to 24,758.12, the Nasdaq declined 5.53 points or 0.08 percent to 7,040.98 and the S&P 500 decreased 7.29 points or 0.60 percent to 1211.02.

On the economic front, the U.S. labor department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published by 8.30 am ET. The consensus for new claims is 229 K, compared to 231K in the prior week.

The Empire State Manufacturing Survey for February will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of 15 up from 13.1 in the prior month.

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Business Outlook Survey for February is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 23.0, down from 25.8 in January.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. The prior week's change was a decline of 57 bcf.

Treasury International Capital Data for December wil be released at 4.00 pm ET. The Foreign Demand for Long-Term U.S. Securities for the prior month was $27.3 billion.

The Fed Balance sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. The prior week level was $4.396 trillion.

The Fed Money Supply for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was a deficit of $32.1 billion.

In the corporate sector, Toys"R" Us Inc. said that it has filed a motion seeking Bankruptcy Court approval to begin the process of conducting an orderly wind-down of its U.S. and liquidation of inventory in all 735 of the Company's U.S. stores, including stores in Puerto Rico. Toys"R"Us will provide more details about the plans for the liquidation of its U.S. stores and going out of business sales in the near term.

Consumer goods giant Unilever plc said that it will be scrapping its London headquarters and will make Rotterdam, the Netherlands its legal home.

Societe Generale said that Didier Valet, deputy chief executive officer, is leaving the Group.

Asian ended mostly lower on Thursday. China closed 0.27 points or 0.01 percent lower. Shanghai's benchmark ended flat at 3,291.11, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng finished 106.09 points or 0.34 percent higher at 31,541.10.

In Tokyo, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 ended up 26.66 points or 0.12 percent at 21,803.95.

The Australian market ended marginally down. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index declined 14.50 points or 0.24 percent to 5920.80. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 15 points or 0.25 percent at 6027,60.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 23.66 points or 0.45 percent, the German DAX is gaining 70.23 points or 0.58 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 21.64 points or 0.0.30 percent. The Swiss Market Index is declining 24.79 points or 0.27 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.21 percent.

