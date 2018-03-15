Lawmakers Bash Bitcoin At Senate Hearing; Rep. Sherman Calls It A 'crock'

American lawmakers were highly skeptical about the digital currency community during a House Financial Services subcommittee hearing on cryptocurrency and Initial Coin Offerings, with one of them calling the softmoney "a crock".

The hearing was held a week after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said there were potential unlawful online trading platforms for trading digital assets.

Companies issue ICOs to raise capital for businesses and products. There have been $2.6 billion ICOs so far this year, according to the latest research from Autonomous Next.

Members of Congress raised concern about nefarious uses for bitcoin, and a lack of investment protections for digital currency investors.

A few members of the panel made inflammatory statements, evoking backlash on social media.

"Cryptocurrencies are a crock ... they help terrorists and criminals move money around the world. They help tax evaders. They help startup companies take the money and commit fraud," said Rep. Brad Sherman.

The Democratic Rep. from California accused the cryptocurrency community of using the term ICO to "lie to the public and convey the image that is like an IPO."

"They stole the intellectual property and trademark of legitimate investing and applied it to a fixed, fraudulent gambling scheme of no social benefit," Sherman said.

He added that bitcoin undercuts the U.S. dollar as a source of the Fed's $50 billion revenue.

On the other side, Rep. Tom Emmer gave a full-throated defense of the . The Minnesota lawmaker is a member of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus.

He opined that Congress better not attempt to draft a regulation on cryptocurrency, a subject it does not understand. "Access to capital is something Democrats and Republicans should celebrate."

In prepared statements, industry participants sought to ease officials' concerns.

Rep. Bill Huizenga, the chairman of the Capital Markets, Securities, and Investment Subcommittee, concluded the two-hour hearing by saying he believes "this is probably hello and not goodbye."

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News