Dollar General Provides FY18 Outlook; Boost Qtly Dividend 12% - Quick Facts

Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday provided financial guidance and store growth outlook for fiscal 2018. It projects earnings per share in a range of $5.95 to $6.15, on net sales growth of about nine percent, with same-store sales growth in the mid-two percent range.

The company currently anticipates a cash benefit of about $300 million in fiscal 2018 as a result of the TCJA.

The company also projects full-year operating margin rate to be relatively unchanged as compared to the fiscal year 2017.

Further, the company plans to open about 900 new stores, remodel 1,000 stores and relocate 100 stores in fiscal year 2018.

On Wednesday, the company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share, a 12% increase over the prior quarterly dividend, payable on or before April 24, 2018 to shareholders of record of the Company's common stock on April 10, 2018.

The company also increased its share repurchase program authorization by $1.0 billion.

Fourth-quarter net income was $712.16 million or $2.63 per share compared to $414.18 million or $1.94 per share in the prior-year quarter. Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.48 per share.

Fourth-quarter net sales increased 2.0 percent to $6.13 billion from last year's $6.01 billion. Same-store sales increased 3.3 percent.

