Ireland GDP Expands At Slower Pace In Q4

Ireland's expanded for the third straight quarter in the three months ended December, though at a slower pace than in the previous quarter, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.

In real terms, gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, following a 4.8 percent rise in the third quarter.

On the expenditure side, capital investment grew 6.1 percent and personal consumption expenditure rose by 0.3 percent. Net exports registered a moderate increase of 1.6 percent.

On an annual basis, economic growth eased to 8.4 percent in the December quarter from 10.9 percent in the previous quarter.

Compared with 2016, GDP showed an increase of 7.8 percent in 2017.

Data also showed that the current account surplus for the fourth quarter was EUR 14.9 billion.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.