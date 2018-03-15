Czech Retail Sales Growth Quickens In January

Czech retail sales growth accelerated in January after easing in the previous month, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Thursday.

Retail sales, excluding automobile trade advanced an unadjusted 8.2 percent year-over-year in January, well above the 4.6 percent rise in December.

Retail trade of automotive fuel alone grew 7.8 percent annually in January and sales of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores increased by 4.1 percent.

On a calendar-adjusted basis, retail sales grew the same 8.2 percent in January from a year ago.

On a monthly basis, retail sales climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent at the start of the year.

by RTT Staff Writer

