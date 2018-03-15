U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Edge Down To 226,000

First-time claims for unemployment benefits in the U.S. edged lower in the week ended March 10th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 226,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 230,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 226,000 from the 231,000 originally reported for the previous week.

by RTT Staff Writer

