U.S. Import Prices Climb More Than Expected In February

A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed import prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of February.

The Labor Department said import prices rose by 0.4 percent in February after climbing by a revised 0.8 percent in January.

Economists had expected import prices to edge up by 0.2 percent compared to the 1.0 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said export prices increased by 0.2 percent in February after rising by 0.8 percent in January. Export prices were expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

