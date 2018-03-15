logo
US Economic News
New York Manufacturing Index Jumps More Than Expected In March

Business activity in the New York manufacturing sector grew robustly in the month of March, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York revealed in a report on Thursday.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index climbed to 22.5 in March from 13.1 in February, with a positive reading indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to edge up to 15.0.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

