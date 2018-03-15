Stocks May Regain Ground In Early Trading - U.S. Commentary

After ending the previous session mostly lower, stocks may regain some ground in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the , with the Dow futures up by 61 points.

Early trading may be impacted by reaction to a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing initial jobless claims edged lower in the week ended March 10th.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 226,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 230,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 226,000 from the 231,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A separate report released by the Labor Department showed import prices increased by more than expected in the month of February.

The Labor Department said import prices rose by 0.4 percent in February after climbing by a revised 0.8 percent in January.

Economists had expected import prices to edge up by 0.2 percent compared to the 1.0 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said export prices increased by 0.2 percent in February after rising by 0.8 percent in January. Export prices were expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York also released a report showing activity in the New York manufacturing sector grew robustly in the month of March.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index climbed to 22.5 in March from 13.1 in February, with a positive reading indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to edge up to 15.0.

Meanwhile, a report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed growth in the Philadelphia manufacturing sector slowed in the month of March.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity fell to 22.3 in March from 25.8 in February, although a positive reading still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to drop to 23.0.

Shortly after the start of trading, the National Association of Home Builders is scheduled to release its report on homebuilder confidence in the month of March. The housing market index is expected to edge down to 71 in March from 72 in February.

Following the mixed performance seen on Tuesday, stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. With the downward move, the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back further off the record closing high set on Monday.

The Dow tumbled 248.91 points or 1 percent to 24,758.12, the Nasdaq dipped 14.20 points or 0.2 percent to 7,496.81 and the S&P 500 fell 15.83 points or 0.6 percent to 2,749.48.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just above the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.46 to $61.42 a barrel after rising $0.25 to $60.06 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,320.20, down $5.40 compared to the previous session's close of $1,325.60. On Wednesday, gold dipped $1.50.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 105.97 yen compared to the 106.32 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2339 compared to yesterday's $1.2368.

