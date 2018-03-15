Circle's Crypto Investment App Accessible In Most US States

Circle, a blockchain-based payment app provider, announced that it is expanding access to its crypto investment app to most states in the United States.

The Boston-based startup will provide access to its Circle Invest mobile app to users in all states except New York, Minnesota, Hawaii and Wyoming.

The Circle Invest app is available in the App store and Play Store.

Users can transact cryptocurrencies for free as the app charges no commission or trading fees.



The app makes money out of the spread between the buy and sell price. Circle says users can expect a spread of 1.5-2 percent.



Late February, Circle acquired the US-based cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex, thus distinguishing itself from rival commission-free crypto trading apps such as Robinhood, which does not have an exchange.



Currently, Circle Invest supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Litecoin.

The startup founded in 2013 by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville is funded by investors including Goldman Sachs, venture capitalists such as Jim Beyer and Accel Partners.

Other products of the start up are Circle Pay app and Circle Trade trading desk.

by RTT Staff Writer

