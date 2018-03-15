Stocks Showing A Lack Of Direction In Morning Trading - U.S. Commentary

Stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Thursday following the weakness seen in the previous session. The major averages have been bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is down 2.46 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 7,494.36, the Dow is up 87.44 points or 0.4 percent at 24,845.56 and the S&P 500 is up 2.84 points or 0.1 percent at 2,752.32.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders are digesting a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing initial jobless claims edged lower in the week ended March 10th.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 226,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 230,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 226,000 from the 231,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A separate report released by the Labor Department showed import prices increased by more than expected in the month of February.

The Labor Department said import prices rose by 0.4 percent in February after climbing by a revised 0.8 percent in January.

Economists had expected import prices to edge up by 0.2 percent compared to the 1.0 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said export prices increased by 0.2 percent in February after rising by 0.8 percent in January. Export prices were expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York also released a report showing activity in the New York manufacturing sector grew robustly in the month of March.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index climbed to 22.5 in March from 13.1 in February, with a positive reading indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to edge up to 15.0.

Meanwhile, a report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed growth in the Philadelphia manufacturing sector slowed in the month of March.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity fell to 22.3 in March from 25.8 in February, although a positive reading still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to drop to 23.0.

Shortly after the start of trading, the National Association of Home Builders released a report showing a modest decrease in homebuilder confidence in March.

The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index edged down to 70 in March from a revised 71 in February. Economists had expected the index to dip to 71 from the 72 originally reported for the previous month.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader .

Gold stocks are seeing considerable weakness, however, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index falling by 1.6 percent. The weakness in the sector comes amid a decrease by the price of gold.

Oil service and steel stocks have also moved to the downside, while some strength is visible among utilities stocks.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped by 0.2 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.7 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are showing a lack of direction after trending higher in recent sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 2.813 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

