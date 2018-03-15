Apple Removed Crypto Mining App Calendar 2 From Mac App Store

Apple removed the Calendar 2 app developed by Qbix from the Mac App Store citing violation of the store guideline 2.4.2. Qbix CEO Greg Magarshakm, however, said in a statement that Apple worked with him to put the app back on store after removing mining features.

The App Store Review Guideline 2.4.2 says, "Design your app to use power efficiently. Apps should not rapidly drain battery, generate excessive heat, or put unnecessary strain on device resources."

"The roll-out was buggy and caused many of your computers to mine crypto-currency for a few days. This fixes it. We would like to apologize to any users who had a bad experience with our last release," The itunes site shows.

It adds, "Everyone who downloads Calendar or updates to this release will get access to all Upgraded Features free for an entire year! In the next release we will simply unlock those features for everyone who downloaded Calendar thus far."

Qbix was able to earn about $2,000 worth of the cryptocurrency Monero during the three days when mining was live in the application. Magarshak wanted to use the proceeds to enhance features for its users.

Calendar 2 app, is the updated version of Calendar Plus. The company is said to have added cryptocurrency mining as an alternative to the users paying for premium features in the new update.

