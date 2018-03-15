Larry Kudlow To Be Trump's New Chief Economic Advisor

President Donald Trump has appointed financial television commentator Larry Kudlow to be his top economic adviser, a week after Gary Cohn announced his resignation.

Kudlow has been a regular outside adviser to the president, but labeled his steel and aluminum imports tariffs as tax hikes and prosperity killers.

Trump announced his choice on Twitter Tuesday night: "Larry Kudlow will be my Chief Economic Advisor as Director of the National Economic Council. Our Country will have many years of Great Economic & Financial Success, with low taxes, unparalleled innovation, fair trade and an ever expanding labor force leading the way."

White House confirmed that Kudlow accepted the top Economic post offered to him.

"We will work to have an orderly transition and will keep everyone posted on the timing of him officially assuming the role," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders informed the media.

Kudlow, a committed free trader, had criticized Trump's trade agenda before his election.

Hinting at the nomination of Kudlow earlier this week, Trump said "We don't agree on everything, but in this case, I think that's good". "I want to have different opinions. We agree on most. He now has come around to believing in tariffs as a negotiating point."

Kudlow would replace Gary Cohn, who resigned on March 6 amid a dispute over the president's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

