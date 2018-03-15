BlackBerry Keeps The Faith In CEO Chen

BlackBerry has extended the term of its Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman John Chen through 2023. He has been heading the company for the last five years.

Chen joined BlackBerry when the smartphone pioneer was going through a troubled time. He was focused on overhauling with a special focus on diversification. BlackBerry, the former leader in the smartphone space, is now into auto market, infotainment, cybersecurity, etc.

Chen has been with Synbase Inc. for 15 years, prior to joining BlackBerry. He is an electrical engineer with a masters from California Institute of Technology. He has worked earlier with Unix Group, and Pyramid Technology. He has also served on the President's Export Council.

For the third quarter, BlackBerry recorded a wider net loss of $275 million or $0.52 per share, compared to $117 million or $0.22 per share last year.

Revenue for the third quarter was down to $226 million, from $289 million a year ago.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Technology News