Major Averages In Positive Territory In Mid-Day Trading - U.S. Commentary

After showing a lack of direction earlier in the session, stocks are mostly positive in mid-day trading on Thursday. Buying interest has remained somewhat subdued, however, limiting the upside for the major averages.

Currently, the major averages are all in positive territory, although the Dow is outperforming its counterparts. The Dow is up 214.62 points or 0.9 percent at 24,972.74, the Nasdaq is up 11.49 points or 0.2 percent at 7,508.30 and the S&P 500 is up 5.45 points or 0.2 percent at 2,754.93.

The strength on Wall Street comes following the release of a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing initial jobless claims edged lower in the week ended March 10th.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 226,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 230,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 226,000 from the 231,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A separate report released by the Labor Department showed import prices increased by more than expected in the month of February.

The Labor Department said import prices rose by 0.4 percent in February after climbing by a revised 0.8 percent in January.

Economists had expected import prices to edge up by 0.2 percent compared to the 1.0 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said export prices increased by 0.2 percent in February after rising by 0.8 percent in January. Export prices were expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York also released a report showing activity in the New York manufacturing sector grew robustly in the month of March.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index climbed to 22.5 in March from 13.1 in February, with a positive reading indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to edge up to 15.0.

Meanwhile, a report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed growth in the Philadelphia manufacturing sector slowed in the month of March.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity fell to 22.3 in March from 25.8 in February, although a positive reading still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to drop to 23.0.

Shortly after the start of trading, the National Association of Home Builders released a report showing a modest decrease in homebuilder confidence in March.

The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index edged down to 70 in March from a revised 71 in February. Economists had expected the index to dip to 71 from the 72 originally reported for the previous month.

Sector News

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, although energy stocks are seeing considerable weakness.

Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 2.3 percent and the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 2.4 percent.

The weakness among energy stocks comes despite an increase by the price of crude oil, as crude for April delivery is rising $0.35 to $61.31 a barrel.

Gold stocks have also come under pressure, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 1.6 percent. A decrease by the price of gold is weighing on the sector.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has jumped by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are showing a lack of direction after trending higher in recent sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 2.813 percent.

