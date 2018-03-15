PETROBRAS: Class Action Settlement Hurts Results And Causes 2017 Net Loss

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras' net loss totaled R$ 5.477 billion (US$ 1.68 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2017, after a R$ 2.51 billion net profit a year earlier, hurt by an agreement to end a collective class action against the company in the United States.

According to the oil company, the deal had an R$ 11.1 billion cost that cut into 2017 results. Petrobras said that excluding the agreement in the United States, the company's result in the fourth quarter would be a net profit of R$ 7.089 billion.

According to the Brazilian firm CEO, Pedro Parente, the legal settlement in the United States was right for the company, as it limits further potential losses in that lawsuit.

"It was an important solution for the company, to eliminate the uncertainty of the impact that the class action would have on the results. Today we have greater clarity about the results possibilities due to the agreement. [The final payment] could have reached a multiple of the agreed upon," Parente said.

The state-owned oil company also recorded a R$ 3.511 billion impairment after an investment portfolio review.

Analysts expected a fourth-quarter profit of R$ 662 million. For 2017 as a whole, Petrobras reported a R$ 446 million net loss - the fourth consecutive negative result on a yearly basis.

The company's net revenue increased 8.54% in the fourth quarter from a year before, to R$ 76.512 billion, above the market forecast of R$ 57.062 billion.

Petrobras adjusted EBITDA fell 47.61% in the fourth quarter, to R$ 12.986 billion, below analysts' estimate of R$ 19.723 billion. Adjusted EBITDA takes into account earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, investments, impairment losses, income from the disposal of assets, and remeasurement of equity investments.

Petrobras' net income increased by 11.45% regarding revenue during the fourth quarter over the same period last year, to R$ 3.337 billion. In the exploration and production (E&P) division, net income grew 12.39% over the same period in 2016, to R$ 6.828 billion.

During the fourth quarter, Petrobras increased its investments by 5.19% over the same period last year, to R$ 14.79 billion, while reduced free cash flow by 43.94%, to R$ 6.608 billion.

The company's total indebtedness totaled R$ 361.483 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, 6.3% less than at the end of 2016, while net debt fell 10.62%, to R$ 280.752 billion, or 3.67 times the adjusted EBITDA of Petrobras in the last 12 months.

by Agencia CMA Latam

