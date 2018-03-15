Major Averages Close Mixed Following Choppy Trading Day - U.S. Commentary

Following the weakness seen in the previous session, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed.

While the Dow climbed 115.54 points or 0.5 percent to 24,873.66, the Nasdaq dipped 15.07 points or 0.2 percent to 7,418.74 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.15 points or 0.1 percent to 2,747.33.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digested a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing initial jobless claims edged lower in the week ended March 10th.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 226,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 230,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 226,000 from the 231,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A separate report released by the Labor Department showed import prices increased by more than expected in the month of February.

The Labor Department said import prices rose by 0.4 percent in February after climbing by a revised 0.8 percent in January.

Economists had expected import prices to edge up by 0.2 percent compared to the 1.0 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said export prices increased by 0.2 percent in February after rising by 0.8 percent in January. Export prices were expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York also released a report showing activity in the New York manufacturing sector grew robustly in the month of March.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index climbed to 22.5 in March from 13.1 in February, with a positive reading indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to edge up to 15.0.

Meanwhile, a report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed growth in the Philadelphia manufacturing sector slowed in the month of March.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity fell to 22.3 in March from 25.8 in February, although a positive reading still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to drop to 23.0.

Shortly after the start of trading, the National Association of Home Builders released a report showing a modest decrease in homebuilder confidence in March.

The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index edged down to 70 in March from a revised 71 in February. Economists had expected the index to dip to 71 from the 72 originally reported for the previous month.

Sector News

Most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves, contributing to the lackluster close by the broader .

Energy stocks saw substantial weakness, however, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index plunging by 2.6 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index slumping by 1.9 percent.

The weakness among energy stocks came even though the price of crude for April delivery rose $0.23 to $61.19 a barrel.

Considerable weakness was also visible among gold stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent drop by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. The index ended the session at its lowest closing level in over a year.

A decrease by the price of gold contributed to the weakness in the sector, with gold for April delivery falling $7.80 to $1,317.80 an ounce.

Chemical and biotechnology stocks also showed notable moves to the downside over the course of the trading session.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.7 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries showed a lack of direction before ending the session roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, crept up by less than a basis point to 2.826 percent.

Looking Ahead

Another batch of economic data may impact trading on Friday, with traders likely to keep an eye on reports on housing starts, industrial production, and consumer sentiment.

