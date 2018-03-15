COLOMBIA: Government And ELN Resume Peace Talks In Quito

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group are scheduled to resume peace talks on Thursday. The negotiations were interrupted on January 10, after the end of a bilateral ceasefire.

The Colombian negotiating team announced peace talks resumption through Twitter.

Santos announced on Monday that the government would resume peace talks in response to the unilateral truce attended by the rebels on the occasion of Sunday's legislative elections.

by Agencia CMA Latam

