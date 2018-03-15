BRAZIL: Temer To Decide On Candidacy By August, Says FinMin

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said that President Michel Temer could decide on a possible re-election bid at any time since there is no legal limit to this decision, but "he will certainly decide beforehand of the party conventions in August."

Meirelles comments were made in an interview with Radio Bandeirantes.

According to the minister, he and the president have frequent talks during which they have analyzed possibilities, and the president has given suggestions to him on a possible Meirelles bid to the presidency.

Meirelles once again stated that he will only make a decision in early April and that he is not currently planning to compose alongside the governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.