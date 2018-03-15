PETROBRAS: Government To Extend 'transfer Of Rights' Review Deadline

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Brazilian government may push the "transfer of rights" review deadline to May, according to Solange Guedes, Petrobras' director of exploration and production. The current deadline ends this month.

The "transfer of rights" is a system that has given Petrobras the right to explore and produce up to 5 billion barrels of oil and gas in the Brazilian pre-salt layer in exchange for a company reimbursement to the federal government. Contract values, however, are under review, as oil prices fell from almost US$ 100 to about US$ 50 a barrel since the signing of the agreement.

Petrobras argues that the government should pay the company to make up for the difference. Analysts say that one way the Brazilian government could solve the dispute would be to pay Petrobras with extra oil from the "transfer of rights" area.

The government, however, argues that he owes nothing to Petrobras and should receive more payments from the company.

